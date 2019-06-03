'Despicable act': Malaysia's top cop warns officers against collecting money for Hari Raya parties

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's police chief has issued a stern warning against his officers for collecting money from companies and individuals for Hari Raya celebrations, calling it a "despicable act".

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said on Monday (June 3) that those who ignored his order would be transferred immediately.

“I had already issued a warning previously, but I have gotten complaints by some men on the ground that it is still going on,” he was quoted as saying by the Star.

“I will not tolerate this.”

Mr Abdul Hamid, who was appointed to the top post early last month, is taking a strong position against graft and misconduct within the force.

He has vowed to eradicate corruption among the men in blue and ordered his officers to cut ties with vice and gambling syndicates.

Earlier in the day, the top cop sent a strongly-worded memo to his men on soliciting Raya funds, urging them not to “pawn their dignity and that of the police force”, according to the Malaysian Insight.



“I am repeating my warning that this despicable act must stop immediately before action is taken against those involved," he said.

Some district chiefs ordered their subordinates to collect money for Hari Raya Aidilfitri activities, Mr Abdul Hamid said, adding that some even claimed that the funds would be given to zakat (tithe) recipients.



Mr Abdul Hamid told reporters that an officer from Kuala Lumpur was being investigated for gathering donations to organise Hari Raya open houses.

“Yes, it happened. I will take action. It is a disgrace to the force. The money comes from the public, (and it is) more shameful when it comes from illegal means,” he said.

The police chief said it was not necessary to host a Hari Raya celebration if the officers cannot afford it.

“Do not seek funds from companies or individuals. I have made it clear that this has to stop,” he said.