Malaysia police confirm reinvestigation of Altantuya's murder: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police are reopening investigations into the murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu, local media reported on Thursday (Jun 21).

Police Inspector-General Mohammad Fuzi Harun said that investigations will be based on an old police report and a new one that was lodged in Kuala Lumpur's Dang Wangi police station, the Star Online reported.

The result of the investigation will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor, he said.

Kuala Lumpur's deputy police chief Zainuddin Yaacob had confirmed that Altantuya's father, Mr Setev Shaariibuu, lodged a police report with the Dang Wangi district police at around 12pm on Wednesday.

He later met Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who agreed that the case could be reopened if there were new evidence.



"The police recorded a statement from the complainant (Shaariibuu) at 9am (on Jun 21), following which we will revert the investigation to the Office of the Deputy Public Prosecutor,” Zainuddin said.



Altantuya was shot dead and her body blown up by military-grade C4 explosives in Shah Alam in 2006. She was said to be the lover of Abdul Razak Baginda, a political analyst who advised former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak from 2000 to 2008.

Two policemen, Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri, who were once bodyguards of Najib, were found guilty and sentenced to death in 2015.

Azilah is currently on death row at Kajang prison while Sirul fled to Australia before the sentencing and is being held in a detention centre.