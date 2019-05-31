Malaysia police bust syndicate, seize RM16.5 million worth of drugs

KAJANG: Malaysia police on Wednesday (May 29) seized drugs worth RM16.5 million (US$3.9 million) and arrested three men after it raided a drug processing lab in Selangor.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department acting director Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the raid at an industrial area in Kajang led to the discovery of 84.2kg of Erimin-5 powder, 52kg of ketamine and 93.25kg of chemicals believed to be used for processing drugs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The amount of Erimin-5 powder seized would have produced about 421,000 pills.

"We also seized two barrels of liquid believed to be chemicals, along with drug processing equipment, two luxury vehicles, RM18,200 in cash and a luxury watch worth RM139,000," he said.

The three men, aged between 28 and 69, will be remanded until Jun 3 to assist in investigations. Mr Kamarul Zaman said one of the suspects, aged 69, was believed to be the syndicate’s chemist.

"He was previously arrested in 2004, at that time he was just a regular drug runner. After he served time in prison, he 'graduated' to becoming the syndicate’s chemist," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police also found two air filters believed to be used to curb odour from the acid produced during the processing of drugs, he said, adding that it was the first time such a method was being used.

The director said the seized drugs would have fed the addiction of 700,000 drug addicts.

Another seven men were arrested in separate raids in Cheras and Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday and Wednesday, and about 20.7kg of syabu worth RM1.04 million was seized.

"The suspects aged between 28 and 57 would be remanded until Jun 3. Police also seized eight luxury vehicles worth RM1.5 million, RM192,798 in local and Hong Kong currency, various types of luxury watches and jewellery," he said.