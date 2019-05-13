Malaysian police foil terror attacks with arrests of four suspects

KUALA LUMPUR: Four men have been arrested by Malaysian police for plotting assassinations and big-scale terror attacks in the Klang Valley.

Inspector General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said the four have admitted to being an Islamic State “wolf pack” and were preparing to strike in the first week of Ramadan to avenge the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Advertisement

"They were planning to murder high-profile personalities whom they accused of not championing Islam or having insulted Islam.



“On top of this, they have also been planning large-scale attacks on Christian, Hindu and Buddhist places of worship as well as entertainment centres in the Klang Valley,” he told reporters at the police headquarters at Bukit Aman.



Muhammad Adib died on Dec 17 last year after he was severely injured amid the chaos at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Selangor, where a riot had erupted over the temple’s relocation.

An inquest into his death is ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the foiled terror attacks, national police chief Abdul Hamid said the suspects – a Malaysian, two Rohingya and an Indonesian – were captured in Terengganu and the Klang Valley between May 5 and May 7.

The mastermind of the wolf pack was a 34-year-old Malaysian construction worker. He was arrested in Kuala Berang, Terengganu, on May 5.

Malaysian police arrested four men who were planning large-scale attacks on non-Muslim places of worship and the assassination of high-profile individuals. (Photo: Royal Malaysia Police)

During his arrest, police seized one pistol and 15 bullets, along with six improvised explosive devices (IEDs), each measuring at least 18cm long, the IGP said.

One of the Rohingya men, a 20-year-old waiter, has refugee status, he added.

He was picked up on May 7.

“He admitted to supporting the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) terror group, and had planned to attack the Myanmar Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and continue his jihad in Rakhine,” Mr Abdul Hamid said.

Malaysian police arrested four men who were planning large-scale attacks on non-Muslim places of worship and the assassination of high-profile individuals. (Photo: Royal Malaysia Police)

The Indonesian was captured in Subang Jaya, while the last arrest involving another Rohingya took place in Old Klang Road, both on May 7.

Mr Abdul Hamid said the police were still tracking down three other members of the terror cell.