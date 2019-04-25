Malaysian police step up security at places of worship, embassies after Sri Lanka blasts

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have stepped up security at embassies, consulates and places of worship across the country, following the deadly attacks at multiple churches and hotels in Sri Lanka last Sunday (Apr 21).

“Royal Malaysia Police are always on the lookout to immediately act on anything unusual, and we pray that this country will not be hit by disaster (attack on places of worship)," acting deputy inspector-general of police Abdul Hamid Bador said on Thursday.

Instructions have been issued for the police to increase its level of preparedness and be more sensitive to their surroundings, he said.

The Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka killed 359 people and wounded about 500.

Near-simultaneous blasts tore through three luxury hotels popular with foreigners, and three churches packed with worshippers.

The government has said the bombers may have been acting in revenge for shootings at two mosques in New Zealand last month which left 50 dead.

The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility.

On Thursday, another explosion occurred in a town 40km east of the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo. There were no casualties.