Malaysia police tracking down 2 witnesses for Kim Jong Nam murder trial

SHAH ALAM: Malaysia police said on Saturday (Sep 1) they were tracking down two Indonesian women to appear as witnesses in the trial relating to the murder of Kim Jong Nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother.

In a statement, Selangor's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Fadzil Ahmat identified the women as Raisa Rinda Salma, 24, and Dessy Meyrisinta, 33.



Both witnesses, whose last address was the Flamingo Hotel in Ampang, could not be contacted, he said.

Fadzil urged anyone who knew or had information on them to contact senior investigating officer, ASP Wan Azirul Nizam from the CID of Sepang district police headquarters, at line 017-655 6575 or to visit a nearby police station.

On Aug 16, the High Court ordered Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong to enter their defence on a charge of murdering Kim Chol or Kim Jong Nam last year.