Malaysian police probing case of helicopter flying to Ipoh to collect nasi kandar, say travel permit was for maintenance

IPOH: Malaysian police were investigating an incident where a helicopter landed in an open field in Ipoh, Perak, last Friday (Jul 23), reportedly to collect packets of the popular rice dish nasi kandar for a customer in Kuala Lumpur.

Perak police chief Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said police had recorded the statements of the police station chief who gave the green light as well as the complainant, the food premises owner, and the helicopter company owner.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr Mior Faridalathrash said that the helicopter was only given permission to travel interstate for maintenance.

A helicopter was spotted at a field in Ipoh, Perak, on Jul 23, 2021, reportedly to collect 36 packets of nasi ganja from a popular nasi kandar shop there. (Photo: Bernama)

The permit was not to pick up nasi ganja order, the statement read.

“Police are still investigating and the findings would be referred to deputy public prosecutor for further instructions soon,” Mr Mior Faridalathrash said, according to Bernama.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The issue surfaced following a viral clip that shows the helicopter landing at Padang Ipoh, believed to collect 36 packets of the rice dish, also known as nasi ganja (cannabis), from a popular eatery in Ipoh for a customer in Kuala Lumpur.

The famous rice dish was nicknamed such for its addictive taste. The mixed rice dish, which usually included chicken, meat, fish or other seafood and salted eggs, is mostly served by Indian Muslim restaurants in the northern states of Peninsular Malaysia.



Members of the public unhappy over the issue questioned whether the flight was authorised by the relevant agencies at a time when movement restrictions were in place.



Advertisement

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) in a statement on Saturday said the helicopter operated by Systematic Aviation Services left Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, for Ipoh around 9am before returning to Subang at 11am.

The case was being investigated under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations.

LEAVE IT TO POLICE TO INVESTIGATE: HELICOPTER OWNER

Meanwhile, Free Malaysia Today reported that the owner of the helicopter said he would leave it to the police to investigate the legality of the flight, and that “all papers were in order”.

“I have nothing much to say except that it was a quick pick-up. I have appointed my lawyers to handle the matter and we will give our full cooperation.” Mr Mohamed Raffe Chekku was quoted as saying on Monday.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

