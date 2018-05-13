Malaysia police refute Reuters claim of raid on Najib relatives luxury apartment: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police refuted a Reuters news report on Saturday (May 12) that a raid was conducted at a luxury apartment belonging to former prime minister Najib Razak’s relatives.

Kuala Lumpur police chief, Mazlan Lazim told the New Straits Times (NST) that the report was untrue.

"The police are investigating the (news) reports and claims linked to the former prime minister. But, we have not conducted any raids as claimed by several media agencies Saturday.

"We are in the midst of checking the veracity of some of these reports and are gathering information accordingly but the so-called raid at Pavilion Residences tonight is not true," he was quoted as saying by NST.

"Some of these reports published are not from credible sources. They probably heard it from a third party. It is not only unethical but is also an offence," Mazlan said.

According to NST, the police chief was referring to the report that the apartment unit at Pavilion Residences had been raided after alleged attempts to conceal evidence.

According to Reuters, two senior police sources said they were acting after a complaint that a government vehicle had delivered dozens of boxes made to carry designer handbags and other items to the apartment for Najib's wife, Rosmah Mansor.

The Reuters report added 20 police officers enter the marble-floored lobby of the block in KL, just as Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was holding a news conference to announce key members of his cabinet.

According to Reuters, the sources only confirmed "family members" of Najib had stayed in the apartment complex when asked if Rosmah had stayed there.

They added that the investigators were not primarily interested in the luxury items but were chasing documents that could be vital for investigations into Najib's administration.