Malaysia police release images of suspects in Palestinian professor shooting

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia police on Monday (Apr 23) released sketches of the two suspects in the shooting of Palestinian professor Fadi Mohammad al-Batsh.

The 35-year-old university lecturer, who comes from a prominent Hamas family in Gaza, was gunned down outside his apartment block in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday at about 6am.



KPN @Fuzi_Harun menunjukkan lakaran wajah dua suspek yang dipercayai menembak mati warga Palestin, Dr Fadi di Setapak, Sabtu lepas. pic.twitter.com/OmSFTxKEXI — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) April 23, 2018

Footage from a closed-circuit television camera near the scene showed the two assailants waiting for about 20 minutes for the lecturer to emerge from the condominium, said the police.



Twenty gun shots were fired by the suspects, according to Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi, adding that 14 bullets were found on the victim following a post-mortem.

The police chief described the suspects as fair-skinned and well-built with distinct European or Middle Eastern features, and they were believed to be riding BMW GS or Kawasaki Versys motorcycles. The police are appealing for eyewitnesses to come forward.



20 gun shots were fired , two suspects said to be fair skinned , well built with distinct European or middle eastern feature escaped in a bike that could be BMW GS or Kawasaki Versys . Msia police are urging public with more info to come forward pic.twitter.com/GGgCnCYxjT — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) April 23, 2018

Relatives of the professor have blamed Israel's Mossad spy agency for the killing.

Israel's defence minister on Sunday dismissed claims the agency was behind the assassination of a Palestinian scientist in Malaysia, suggesting instead that his killing was a "settling of accounts".

Additional reporting by Melissa Goh