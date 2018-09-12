Malaysia police search for men caught on video putting pregnant cat in clothes dryer

SINGAPORE: Malaysian police are on the hunt for two men who were caught on camera putting a cat into a clothes dryer at a laundromat before turning the machine on.

According to the Bernama News Channel, the incident happened at a self-service laundry facility in Gombak, Selangor early on Tuesday (Sep 11) morning.

CCTV footage showed one of the men lift up the cat from the floor as the other opened the door of a dryer.

After they placed the cat inside the machine, the men closed the door and walked away. They returned shortly after to put some coins into the dryer and activated the machine.

The men then watched as the machine whirred, with the cat, which was reportedly pregnant, still in it.

Another customer discovered the cat, dead and soaked in blood, at about 10.30am on Tuesday, the New Straits Times cited Malaysia Animal Association president Arie Dwi Andika as saying.

Arie said the laundry shop management contacted the association for advice before lodging a police report along with the video evidence, the report said.

Arie was also quoted as saying that the association has received information that the two men are regulars at the laundromat.

“What they did was cruel. I hope they will be punished accordingly under the Animal Welfare Act 2015,” Arie was reported as saying.

Gombak district's police chief was also cited as saying that a hunt is on for the suspects and that the case is being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code for killing or maiming any animal.