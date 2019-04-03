Malaysian police seize 338kg of ketamine worth RM20 million

NILAI, Negeri Sembilan: Malaysian police said on Wednesday (Apr 3) that they seized 338kg of ketamine worth about RM20 million during raids carried out in Kuala Lumpur and Port Klang last week.

Seven suspects, including Indian and Pakistani nationals, have been detained to assist with the investigations, said Ms Azimah Abdul Hamid, deputy director-general (enforcement and compliance) at The Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

The suspects are aged between 35 years old and 54 years old.

On Mar 25, officers from the Customs' narcotics branch as well its Operational Battle Force Response Assault, together with personnel from the Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, discovered the drugs during the raids.

“In the first raid carried out at a shopping complex, the team found 70 boxes containing textile rolls," said Ms Azimah in a media conference on Wednesday. "Further inspection found 304 transparent plastic bags containing white powder, believed to be drugs, concealed in those rolls."

Ms Azimah also said that officers found two transparent plastic bags of white powder suspected to be drugs in the main suspect’s bag.

Following the arrests, a raid was carried out at a warehouse in Port Klang, where the team discovered a total of 146 transparent plastic bags in 27 boxes that contained white powder, believed to be drugs.

Ms Azimah said it is believed that the seized drugs were to be sold to the local market. The quantity is enough to feed the drug habit of 1.7 million users, she added.