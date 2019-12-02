Malaysia police shoot 15-year-old driver in car chase

KOTA BHARU: A 15-year-old boy in Kelantan was shot in the shoulder on Monday (Dec 2) after he had attempted to run over a police officer during a car chase.

The incident occurred in Kedai Lalat at around 3am, said Kelantan police chief Hasanuddin Hassan.

The boy was driving a Perodua Kancil car when he was ordered to stop by a police patrol car.

“The police car had trailed the suspect’s car for sometime before ordering it to stop, but the driver ignored and instead made a U-turn near a mosque in the area and fled," said Hasanuddin Hassan.



There were two others in the car - a 17-year-old boy and a woman - but they have yet to be identified, he added.

Police eventually intercepted the car and an officer got out of the patrol car to stop the suspect.

However, the suspect attempted to ram the car into the policeman. The officer fell to the ground and took out his gun to fire three shots at the wheel of the car, the police chief said.

Hasanuddin added that police were forced to smash the windscreen of the Perodua Kancil to stop the vehicle and pulled the teen out of the car.

The teen, who was found injured from a gunshot to his left shoulder, was taken to the hospital while the two passengers were detained for investigations.

