Malaysian cops cannot inspect foreigners at random without valid reason, says new police chief Acryl Sani

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said that he would issue a directive to prevent police officers and personnel from conducting random checks on foreigners without valid reason.

He said that this was to prevent a handful of police officers and personnel from abusing their powers at will.

Mr Acryl Sani was speaking at a special press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters on Thursday (May 6), his first since taking over as the new police chief on Tuesday.

“I will issue a directive to stop the act immediately, which is to inspect them (foreigners) randomly without a reasonable or valid reason,” he said, as quoted by Bernama.

“Besides that, the police cannot detain them at will, to be remanded for two weeks, on the grounds of confirming whether their Immigration Department-stamped passport or document is genuine or otherwise,” he added.

The IGP said such practices and culture were one of the spaces that would lead to abuse of power by the police.

During the media interview, Mr Acryl Sani outlined his priorities as IGP since taking over the post from Mr Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said that he would be focusing towards making the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) a police force that safeguards peace, with integrity and serves the community.

Among other efforts, he said, this would involve strengthening the integrity of the police personnel and the force’s service delivery system.

Mr Acryl Sani emphasised the need for reforms in the work culture of the police force to enhance integrity of its members, saying that the PDRM would never hide any form of criminal offence, misconduct, corruption or indiscipline among its personnel.



Mr Acryl Sani, who turns 60 this year, took over the IGP post amid several controversies surrounding the PDRM, including the issues of the transfers of senior police officers and the alleged political interference on the management of the police force.

In his last press conference as the IGP last week, Mr Abdul Hamid said political interference should be avoided and that a minister cannot interfere with the management of the police's daily tasks.

"This is not good for the country," added Mr Hamid, as reported by Free Malaysia Today.