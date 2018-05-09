Malaysia police tell party supporters not to organise or take part in after-poll rallies

MELAKA: Supporters of political parties in the country are prohibited from organising or taking part in parades or gatherings related to the 14th General Election (GE 14) on Wednesday (May 9), said Bukit Aman Public Safety Department and Public Order Director Zulkifli Abdullah.

He said supporters were not allowed to take part in such events so as to avoid incidences that could provoke party candidates.

Advertisement

"The police are not allowing any gatherings and they include celebration rallies and activities related to the election.

"It is a matter that has been given importance and all state police chiefs have been informed," he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bukit Sekolah Baru on Wednesday.

Also present was Melaka police chief Abdul Jalil Hassan.

Zulkifli urged political party supporters to await the election results at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that the voting process at all centres went smoothly without incident.

In another development, he said that he had not as yet received reports of party candidates receiving phone calls from suspicious individuals.

A number of candidates had claimed that their phones were spammed with robocalls on polling day, prompting Prime Minister Najib Razak to order "immediate action" to be taken.

Zulkifli said candidates who received such calls were advised to lodge reports with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

If there were criminal elements, the case would be handed over to the police for further action, he added.