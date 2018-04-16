Malaysia police tracking down 4 'dangerous' Islamic State-linked terror suspects

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia police are tracking down four Islamic State (IS)-linked terrorists involved in a plot to kidnap and murder police officers, as well as attack non-Muslim places of worship.

Authorities said in a press release on Monday (Apr 16) that six other members of the IS cell were arrested by the Johor counter-terrorism unit between Feb 27 and Mar 1, but that four were still on the run and "dangerous".

Two of the suspects were identified as Muhamad Faizal Muhamad Hanafi and Muhamad Hanafi Yah, both of whom are Malaysians from Kelantan.

A third Malaysian is Nor Farkhan Mohd Isa, whose address was indicated as Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, Skudai in Johor.

The fourth suspect, a 37-year-old Thai, is Awae Wae-eya.

Police said anyone with information about the suspects should contact the authorities. They can also go directly to police headquarters in Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur or any police station closest to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone found to have hidden information about, helped or protected the suspects may be jailed seven to 30 years, said Malaysian police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun.