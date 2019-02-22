Malaysia police uncover drug-processing lab in stationery shop

NIBONG TEBAL: A drug-processing laboratory concealed within a stationery shop was discovered in Taman Merak Jaya, Simpang Ampat, by Malaysian police officers.



Penang police chief T Narenasagaran said on Friday (Feb 22) the 30-year-old shop owner was detained outside his house in Bandar Tasik Mutiara on Wednesday, following the arrest of his 29-year-old step brother in another drug raid.

Advertisement

After the arrest, police raided the shop and found that the ground floor of the premises was used as a stationery shop while the top floor was used as a drug-processing lab.

Police found 7.7kg of caffeine, chemicals and drug processing paraphernalia during the raid. Officers also seized another 5.4kg of heroin from a lorry driven by the step brother.

A total of RM66,500 (US$16,500) was seized, in addition to two cars, jewellery worth about RM20,700 and RM5,000 in cash.

"The drugs were meant for distribution in Penang and could feed the drug habit of 14,500 addicts," Narenasagaran said, adding that the shop owner was tested positive for drugs and had previous criminal records for drugs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The suspects have been remanded until Feb 27.