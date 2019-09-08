Malaysian police working with foreign agencies to bring home citizens trapped in Syria

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police are working together with foreign intelligence agencies to bring home Malaysians suspected of being involved with the Islamic State militant group in Syria.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said on Sunday (Sep 8) that the cooperation was an ongoing one, although Malaysian police were facing some constraints in the process.

“We are dealing with problems with getting through the three security points - the one by the Syrians, the United States alliance, and (Islamic State) itself.

“As such, we are working with foreign intelligence agencies to bring them out … we have to bring them home because they are Malaysians,” he told reporters.

He added that the Malaysians currently trapped in Syria are believed to be held by certain parties.

Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had previously said that the government had yet to make a decision on the pleas by Malaysians being held in Syria, suspected to have been involved in terrorism activities, to return home.

Muhyiddin had said that the process to bring them home has to be thought out carefully, with regard to the aspect of security.

According to media reports, 39 Malaysians are being held in Syria, and have contacted the authorities here to find a way to get them home.



