Malaysia policeman arrested after body found buried in his backyard

BATU PAHAT, Johor: A Malaysian police officer has been arrested after the body of a man - who had been reported as missing for more than a week - was found buried in the officer's backyard.

The body was found at 5.30pm on Wednesday (Mar 27) buried behind the officer's house in a town in Batu Pahat, said the district's police chief Assistant Commissioner Azhan Abdul Halim.

The deceased, Mr Zulkifli Musa, had been missing since Mar 18, according to a missing person's report filed by his wife.

The 37-year-old had failed to return home after going out at 9pm that day, said ACP Azhan.

Acting on information, the police went to the suspect’s house and found the body, believed to be Mr Zulkifli, buried in the backyard.

“Investigators suspected something was amiss after the policeman replied in a suspicious manner when quizzed over the victim’s disappearance," the Malay Mail cited Johor police chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd as saying.

“After further questioning, the policeman brought investigators to a fresh mound of red soil in his home’s backyard where the missing man’s remains were later found buried,” he said.

Mr Mohd Khalil said that the suspect, 38, tested positive for methamphetamine in a urine test.

He added that the suspect had previous drug-related issues while serving in the police force.