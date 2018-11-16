Malaysia policeman jailed for molesting colleague at police headquarters

PUTRAJAYA: A police inspector in Malaysia was sentenced to two years' jail on Friday (Nov 16) for outraging the modesty of a female employee six years ago.

N Prabu, 34, had been acquitted by the Magistrate’s Court, with the High Court upholding that decision.

Advertisement

However, following an appeal by the prosecution, the Court of Appeal convicted him of the charge.

Prabu had touched the woman's breast in a lift at the Negeri Sembilan police headquarters on Nov 29, 2012.



Justice Ahmadi, who chaired the three-man bench, said the court imposed the two-year jail sentence after considering the fact that Prabu was a police inspector and the deputy head of the narcotics division of the Jempol police district headquarters when the offence was committed.



The judge said that the sentence should serve as a lesson to Prabu and ordered his jail term to begin on Friday.



Advertisement