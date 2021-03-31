PM Muhyiddin says an agreement has been reached for UMNO ministers to remain in the Cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said an understanding has been reached for all ministers who are party members of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) to continue serving in his Cabinet.

The statement, issued on Wednesday morning (Mar 31), came after UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Sunday that the party could withdraw its support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government "any time" and UMNO ministers and deputy ministers would not hesitate to resign.



"I have advised them to remain in the Cabinet. This takes into account the country's and people's interest.



"At this moment, the government's priority is to fight COVID-19, carry out the national immunisation programme and recover the national economy," Mr Muhyiddin said.

The prime minister added that a few UMNO ministers hold important portfolios related to the government's priorities at this stage, and he did not want their resignations to affect the government's plans.

"God willing, on my advice, an understanding has been reached that all UMNO ministers will continue to remain in the Cabinet.

"With this agreement, I am giving my assurance that the Cabinet will function as normal and all government initiatives will continue to be implemented as planned," he said.



UMNO, the biggest political party in Malaysia, was unseated from federal power in the 2018 election. After the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government, it offered its lawmakers' support for Mr Muhyiddin's coalition and returned to federal politics.

However, ties between UMNO and Mr Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia have been fraying. UMNO is increasingly impatient with its current second fiddle status in the government, and two UMNO MPs had publicly withdrawn their support for the PN government.

The party has also said it would only work with PN until the next general election.

Ahmad Zahid, who replaced Mr Muhyiddin as deputy prime minister of Malaysia back in 2015 when the latter was expelled from UMNO, said during the general assembly that UMNO had decided to face the polls alone.

