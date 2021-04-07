Zahid denies phone call with Anwar after UMNO general assembly, says audio clip is a ‘political ploy’

KUALA LUMPUR: United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has denied having any conversation with Parti Keadilan Rakyat chief Anwar Ibrahim after his party's general assembly, after an audio clip purportedly of the two politicians speaking over the phone went viral.



Ahmad Zahid described the audio clip, reportedly of the two politicians discussing the proceedings of UMNO general assembly last month, as an "evil and disgusting political ploy".



Local media had earlier reported that in the audio recording, one man was heard congratulating the other on his speech in the UMNO general assembly and highlighting that there was still work to be done.



In his statement on Wednesday (Apr 7), Ahmad Zahid outlined that he was “very disappointed and shocked” that the audio clip that “purportedly recorded a conversation” between him and Mr Anwar had been circulated.

“I strongly deny the conversation happened, as such in the audio recording. In fact I would like to emphasise that there was no conversation between me and Datuk Seri Anwar after the recent UMNO general assembly,” said Ahmad Zahid.

"This is an evil and disgusting political ploy that only confirms the continuous efforts to weaken and destroy UMNO. I believe there will be more vile games like this to further belittle and destroy UMNO,” added the Bagan Datuk MP.



In his speech during the general assembly on Mar 28, Ahmad Zahid said that the party will not work with Mr Anwar, Democratic Action Party or Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in the next general election.

"There are no discussions with any of these parties, officially or unofficially. We will contest under the Barisan Nasional banners,” he had said.

Ahmad Zahid also stressed in his speech that negotiations would only happen when UMNO becomes dominant again after the general election.

In his Tuesday statement, he said that as president of UMNO, he would never turn his back on any decision made by the UMNO supreme council and the UMNO general assembly.

He added that he has instructed his officers to lodge a police report for investigations to be conducted to identify the mastermind of this "scheme of thing".

