COVID-19: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, ministers to take pay cut

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, ministers and deputy ministers will take a two-month pay cut and the money will be donated to the country's COVID-19 fund.



The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement on Thursday (Mar 26) said the matter was decided in a Cabinet meeting the day before to prove the government’s commitment to helping those badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Fund was launched on Mar 11 as part of efforts to help people affected by the disease.

As of Wednesday, RM8,493,103.48 (about US$1,964,000) had been raised, including government grants.

Malaysia’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 23, with more than 2,000 positive cases. A movement control order is now in force until Apr 14.

As part of the order, Malaysians are barred from travelling overseas while visitors are not allowed to enter the country. It also involves the closure of all government and private premises except for those providing essential services.

All houses of worship and business premises are also closed, except for supermarkets, grocery shops and convenience stores selling daily necessities.

