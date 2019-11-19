Transition of power to be decided 'when the time comes': Mahathir

SEPANG: The transition of power will be decided "when the time comes," Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday (Nov 19).



"We do not know yet whether the situation in the country now is ready for a transition in administration or not. When the time comes we will decide,” he told reporters.



Dr Mahathir was asked to comment on remarks made by former deputy president of PKR Syed Husin Ali.

The latter had said that the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition's failure to win in the Tanjung Piai by-election at the weekend was a referendum on Dr Mahathir's leadership, news portal Malaysiakini reported.

In September, Syed Husin had also criticised Dr Mahathir for not laying out a clear plan on the power transition.

When asked on reports that several PH members of parliament have blamed him for the defeat in Tanjung Piai, Dr Mahathir said: "Maybe I was wrong; how would I know?”



Barisan Nasional recaptured the Tanjung Piai seat after its candidate Dr Wee Jeck Seng won the six-cornered fight with 25,466 votes, beating out his closest rival, PH's Karmaine Sardini, with a 15,086-vote advantage.

Dr Mahathir, who is also PH chairman, said on Monday that a "detailed, serious and honest post-mortem" would be held at all levels of the party.

