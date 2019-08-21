Malaysian prison staff missing work and sneaking prohibited items into jail: Director

KAJANG, Selangor: Not showing up for work and sneaking prohibited items into prisons were among the offences committed by prison staff, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Prisons director Abdul Kadir Rais said on Wednesday (Aug 21).

The items they brought in illegally include cigarettes, tobacco and mobile phones, he added.

“We have handed over many of such cases to the police,” he told reporters at an event at the Malaysia Prisons College.

Mr Abdul Kadir said that staff sneaked in the prohibited items for inmates, but did not specify the number of errant prison staff.



Those found to have flouted the rules would be referred to the prison department’s disciplinary board, he added, and they risk being sacked or demoted.

He urged prison staff to toe the line and practise clean work ethics.

“There are 13,708 prisoners in Selangor. If we do not have clean officers, how can we rehabilitate them and return them to the society?” he said.

