Malaysian queen claims to be 'official sambal belacan supplier' to Mr Lee Kuan Yew and family

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah shared on Friday (Oct 25) that her homemade sambal belacan (spicy shrimp paste) was a hit with the family of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

In a Twitter post, she described herself as the "official sambal belacan supplier" to Mr Lee and his family.

"I had long wanted to share this with Malaysians," she wrote.



"I was once the official sambal belacan supplier to (former) Prime Minister of Singapore (Mr) Lee Kuan Yew, and now I still supply to his son PM Lee."

Tunku Azizah shared a photograph on her Twitter account of a letter signed by Mr Lee.

Dated Jul 23, 2009, the letter read: “The six packets of belacan you gave me were delicious. I shared them with my two sons. They have all been consumed. It is the best chilli belacan we have tasted. Can my family have a few more?"



“Sorry to trouble you over this. It makes so many dishes taste better,” Mr Lee wrote.

Tunku Azizah, who loves to cook, often shares photos of the dishes she prepares on her social media accounts.

She has also cooked for palace staff and bodyguards.