Malaysia to raise cigarette prices, minimum age to buy alcohol

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will increase cigarette prices by the end of this month, said Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad on Tuesday (Oct 16).

"The recent implementation of the Sales and Service Tax (SST) will cause prices for all types of tobacco products, including cigarettes, to be increased," Dr Dzulkefly told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

Dr Dzulkefly also said that a Member of Parliament was among eight people fined for smoking in the Parliament building on Monday, the first day the building became a smoke-free zone.

Dr Dzulkefly also announced that Malaysia has raised the minimum age to purchase alcohol to 21 from 18, effective immediately.

Retailers will now be required to display a sign stating that alcohol can be harmful to health, and separate alcoholic drinks from other food or beverages, he added.

