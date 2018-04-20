Malaysia recalls two products of China tinned sardines found to contain worms

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's health ministry on Thursday (Apr 19) recalled two products of canned sardines from China after they were found to contain dead worms.

In a statement, director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said analysis by the Health Ministry found that the TL Tan Lung Canned Sardines in Tomato Sauce produced by Fujian Yongfa, as well as the TLC Sardines in Tomato Sauce produced by Dongshan Dongyi Foods, were contaminated with nematode, a type of worm.

It had been reported that the Indonesian Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) ordered the recall of products from three Chinese canned sardine importers after they were found tainted with dead worms.

"The health ministry will continue to monitor imported canned sardine and mackerel products at all the entry points and shops nationwide," said Noor Hisham.

"Enforcement action will be taken if products do not comply with the 1983 Food Act."