Malaysia records 37 new COVID-19 cases; 1 more death

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases and one new death linked to the disease on Saturday (Jun 6), said the country's health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Among the new cases, eight are imported infections and 29 local, he said. Breaking it down further, 19 local cases involve non-Malaysians and 10 are Malaysians from Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak.



This takes the total national tally to 8,303, with 117 deaths linked to the virus.

In total, 25 more COVID-19 patients were discharged as well, bringing this total to 6,635.

Terkini #covid19malaysia, 6 Jun

Kes sembuh = 25

Jumlah kes sembuh = 6,635

(Kes baharu positif = 37,

Import = 8

Kes penularan tempatan = 29)

Jumlah positif = 8,303

Kes kematian = 1

Jumlah Kes kematian = 117

Kes dirawat di ICU = 5 pic.twitter.com/EnFKvovgp2 — KKMPutrajaya (@KKMPutrajaya) June 6, 2020





On Friday, Malaysia announced an economic package worth RM35 billion (US$8.2 billion) to regenerate the national economy as it recovers from the impact of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address that the package, dubbed the National Economic Revitalisation Plan (Penjana), encompasses 40 initiatives to speed up the development of the national economy. Of the total, RM10 billion is a direct fiscal injection from the government.



The initiatives aim to reduce the impact of unemployment, boost investors' confidence and support the tourism industry, said Mr Muhyiddin.

