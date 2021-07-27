Malaysia records second day of 207 COVID-19 deaths, ICU numbers hit new high

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 207 deaths from COVID-19 for the second consecutive day on Tuesday (Jul 27), with the number of critically ill patients also reaching another high.



Thirty-one of the victims were classified as "brought in dead" to hospital, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The country’s current record for COVID-19 deaths logged in a single day is 207. Its previous record was just last week.



The number of cases in the intensive care unit also hit another new record with 1,023 patients warded. Of these, 524 require respiratory support.



A total of 16,117 new COVID-19 cases were also identified, Malaysia’s second highest daily tally after more than 17,000 infections were reported two days ago.



The Klang Valley comprised more than half of the new cases with 6,616 in Selangor and 2,457 in Kuala Lumpur.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A further 1,000 cases were found in Kedah as well as 907 and 618 in Johor and Penang respectively.



Only 26 of the new cases reported on Tuesday were imported infections.



Dr Noor Hisham said 56.3 per cent of the new cases reported on Tuesday were asymptomatic while 41.6 per cent had mild symptoms.

The remaining cases had lung infections, required oxygen support or were in critical condition.

Advertisement

The majority of the new cases had no vaccination history, he added.

MORE THAN 1,000 ACTIVE CLUSTERS

Dr Noor Hisham also said 42 new COVID-19 clusters have been identified, taking the total number of active clusters in the country to 1,028.

Of the record number of new clusters, 25 involve workplaces while 12 are in the community. The remaining clusters involve two high risk communities, two detention centres and an education establishment.

Despite the imposition of another nationwide lockdown on Jul 1, Malaysia's COVID-19 situation has worsened in recent weeks with a surge in cases and deaths.

In addition to political skirmishes and citizens being hard-hit by the economic and movement curbs, some contract doctors also staged a walkout on Monday at various hospitals across the country.

These contract government medical officers had earlier issued an ultimatum to the government to address their concerns regarding the contract system, including lack of job security and limited length of service.

As of Tuesday, Malaysia has reported a total of 1,044,071 COVID-19 cases, of which 170,224 are currently active or infectious. The death toll stands at 8,408.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram