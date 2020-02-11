Two coronavirus patients discharged from Malaysian hospitals remain in the country for now: Chinese embassy

KUALA LUMPUR: Two of the three novel coronavirus patients who have been discharged from Malaysian hospitals are currently still in the country, said the Chinese Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

“One of them is in Johor Bahru, while another in Kuala Lumpur,” a spokesperson told CNA in a written reply on Monday (Feb 10).

Another patient, a four-year-old girl from Guangdong, left Malaysia with her family on Sunday morning, following her full recovery at Langkawi’s Sultanah Maliha Hospital, Malaysian media reported.

The four-year-old (right) is the first to have recovered from the coronavirus. (Photo: Bernama)

The coronavirus outbreak has gripped China and other countries, with more than 43,000 infections and over 1,000 deaths worldwide so far.

Wuhan in Hubei province, the outbreak epicentre, is under lockdown while flights into the city have been temporarily cancelled.

Malaysia, which has extended its travel ban on Chinese nationals to all provinces placed under lockdown by the Chinese government, has seen 18 confirmed cases, of whom 12 are Chinese nationals.

After receiving treatment in isolation wards at medical facilities, three of the patients tested negative for the virus and were allowed to return home.

The four-year-old girl aside, the other two recovered patients are a 40-year-old man discharged from Johor’s Permai Hospital on Feb 8 and a 63-year-old man discharged from Kuala Lumpur Hospital on Feb 9. Both men originated from Wuhan.

When asked if there was any particular reason for the duo to remain in Malaysia, the embassy replied: “They have not requested to return to Wuhan, and we’re not privy to the reason behind their decision.”

The spokesperson said that most of the patients treated in Malaysia are making good recovery.

“Under the meticulous treatment of Malaysian Health Ministry, (we believe) more patients will be discharged in the near future,” the spokesperson added.

Passengers wear protective masks while they wait for Light Rail Transit train at a station, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo)

The embassy stands ready to provide assistance to Chinese nationals who contracted the virus in Malaysia, the spokesperson said.

Among other things, it is helping them and their family members to extend their travel visas, with assistance from Malaysia's Immigration Department.

“For those recovered, we also sort out food and accommodation, and assist them to make flight arrangements home,” the spokesperson said.



