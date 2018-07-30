MH370 report: Investigators 'unable to confirm' cause of disappearance

The investigator in charge of a probe into missing Malaysia Airlines plane MH370 said he is "not of the opinion" that the pilots were responsible for the plane's disappearance.

But he added that they were still not ruling out any possibility.

Investigators released a probe report on Monday and said they were unable to determine the cause of one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.

"The team is unable to determine the real cause for (the) disappearance of MH370..." Kok Soo Chon, head of the MH370 safety investigation team, told reporters.

"The answer can only be conclusive if the wreckage is found," he said when asked if they would ever find out what happened on the plane.

Flight MH370 disappeared on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board.



No sign of the jet was found in a 120,000-sq km Indian Ocean search zone and the Australian-led hunt, the largest in aviation history, was suspended in January last year.

US exploration firm Ocean Infinity resumed the hunt at the start of this year on a "no find, no fee" basis, using high-tech drones to scour the seabed. But that search was called off after failing to find anything.

Malaysia's new government, which took power in May, total transparency, including the release of the report by the official safety investigation team - a 19-member body which includes international investigators.

Only three confirmed fragments of MH370 have been found, all of them on western Indian Ocean shores, including a two-metre wing part known as a flaperon.

There have been a host of theories about why the plane disappeared, ranging from an accident to a hijacking or even a terror plot.

