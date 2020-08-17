Malaysian High Court jails teenager for murder in school fire that killed 23 people

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian High Court on Monday (Aug 17) ordered a teenager who was charged with murder for the death of 23 people in a fire to be detained at the pleasure of the King after finding him guilty of the offence.

Twenty-three people - 21 students and two staff members - were killed in a fire that broke out at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah school in Datuk Keramat in 2017.

Judge Azman Abdullah meted out the sentence on the 19-year-old teenager, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the 23 murder charges.

The defendant, who is not identified, was 16 years old when the offence was committed.

"After hearing the testimonies of all parties, the court found that the first offender intentionally committed mischief to cause death," the judge said.

He added that since the defendant was still a juvenile when the offence was committed, he was sentenced under the Child Act 2001.

It is up to the King to determine the terms and conditions of the defendant's detention, the judge said.

The defendant's lawyer, Haijan Omar, said his client apologised to everyone involved and that he would be appealing against the sentence.

The blaze had begun in the sleeping quarters on the top floor of the three-storey school building, according to a statement from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department.



According to former Federal Territories Minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, the victims had been unable to escape as "there were metal grills which prevented them from exiting the burning building".

He added that the religious school had been operating without a licence, while local media reported that officials had raised fire safety concerns about such private schools.

Seven people were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries, while 11 others were rescued.



On Jan 28, Justice Azman had ordered the defendant to enter his defence on the charge after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against him, who is now 19.

However, the court had acquitted and discharged another individual, also aged 19, who was charged without calling for his defence.

The two were initially jointly charged with murder, but the charge was later amended following the decision at the end of the prosecution's case.

According to the amended charge, the defendant, together with another individual who was also not identified, was charged with murdering and causing the death of 23 individuals at the religious school between 4.15am and 6.45am on Sep 14, 2017.

The defendant was charged with 23 counts of murder each under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, which provides mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

However, under the Child Act 2001, a death sentence would not be pronounced or recorded against a person convicted of an offence if the child is under the age of 18.

Instead, the court shall order the person to be detained at the pleasure of the King.

The same law also empowers the court to order the parents or guardian of the child to pay a fine or compensation.