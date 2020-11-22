Malaysia reports 1,096 new COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 1,096 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Nov 22), with Selangor continuing to account for most of the new infections.

Selangor had 603 cases, followed by Sabah with 311 infections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The high number of COVID-19 cases in Selangor was due to the increase in cluster cases, especially workplace-related clusters," said the country's Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“On the other hand, Sabah recorded a high number of cases following an increase of cases detected among close contacts,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Of the 1,096 positive cases today, 1,090 cases were local transmissions while the rest were imported cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaysia now has a total of 54,775 COVID-19 cases.

The health ministry reported three more fatalities related to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking its toll to 335.

A total of 106 COVID-19 cases are in the intensive care unit (ICU) with 46 cases intubated.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram