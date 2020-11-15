Malaysia reports 1,208 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths; KL records higher than Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 1,208 new coronavirus cases on Sunday (Nov 15), taking the total to 47,417 infections.

The health ministry also reported three new fatalities, all in Sabah, putting the country's death toll at 309.

The Klang Valley made up more than half of the new cases, reporting 661 in total.

Of these, 475 of the new cases were recorded in Kuala Lumpur, exceeding the 381 reported in Sabah.

“Kuala Lumpur reported six imported cases, all of whom are foreigners who arrived from Indonesia, Bangladesh and Nepal (one case each) and India with three cases,” said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.



The other cases are in Selangor (185), Negeri Sembilan (48), Penang (42), Labuan (30), Perak (21), Johor (9), Kedah (8), Sarawak (4), Melaka (2), Perlis (1), Kelantan (1), Putrajaya (1).

There are 12,323 active cases and currently 104 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 42 of them intubated.

THREE NEW COVID-19 CLUSTERS

Two new COVID-19 clusters were identified in Sabah and another in Johor, said Dr Noor Hisham.



The Plaza cluster in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah involved an index case identified through symptomatic individual screening on Nov 11.

The case was admitted to the COVID-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre at Institut Kemahiran MARA in Kota Kinabalu.

Eleven more cases were detected through close contact screening.

"As of noon today, 19 individuals have been screened and 12 of them tested positive for COVID-19, including 11 new cases," Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement on Sunday.

Jalan Kalabakan Cluster in Tawau involved a case identified through symptomatic individual screening on Oct 31, who was admitted to the Tawau Hospital.

Dr Noor Hisham added that close contact screening found 21 more COVID-19 positive cases.



As of noon on Sunday, 22 people were screened and all of them had tested positive, including three new cases, he said.



Johor's Jeri cluster was identified in the Kota Tinggi, Mersing and Muar districts involving an index case that tested positive through international entry point screening upon arrival from Singapore on Nov 6.

Close contact screening in Malaysia found 26 positive cases, all of whom have been admitted to the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang, Dr Noor Hisham said.



He added that of the 1,170 individuals tested as of noon on Sunday, 26 tested positive for COVID-19. This includes three new cases, while 609 are still awaiting results.

There were also 1,013 recoveries overnight, bringing the total recovery tally to 34,785.

