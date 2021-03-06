Malaysia reports 1,680 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 1,680 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths on Saturday (Mar 6).

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the drop in the number of new cases, from 2,154 recorded on Friday, brought the cumulative case count to 311,777. Malaysia's death toll is now at 1,166.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A total of 2,548 recoveries were recorded today, higher than the number of daily new cases."

The cumulative recovered cases now stood at 289,452, while active cases are now at 21,159.

A total of 172 cases are in the intensive care unit, with 84 patients requiring ventilator support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three of Malaysia's new cases were imported, involving non-citizens. Of the local cases,1,225 were citizens and 452 were non-citizens.

Selangor still has the highest number of daily new cases at 826, followed by Sarawak with 221 and Johor with 139.

Advertisement

In a statement, Dr Noor Hisham also said the deaths reported on Saturday involved three patients in Selangor, three cases in Sarawak and one in Sabah, all aged between 43 and 84.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram