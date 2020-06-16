Malaysia reports highest single-day recoveries of 333, 11 new COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded its highest single-day in COVID-19 recoveries since the start of the pandemic, with 333 individuals discharged on Tuesday (Jun 16).

The total number of patients who have recovered is 7,733 or 90.9 per cent of total cumulative cases, said Malaysia's health ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the recovered cases, 307 were non-citizens while 26 were locals.



There are 11 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the cumulative total to 8,505 infections.

Total fatalities in the country remain at 121, with no new deaths reported.



Among the new infections, one was an imported case involving a Malaysian who contracted the virus while abroad, said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Of the 10 local transmissions, six are foreigners while four are local citizens," he said in a statement.



Out of the 10 local transmission cases, one was in Selangor, three in Sarawak, four in Negeri Sembilan and two in the federal territories.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram