Malaysia reports 1,228 new COVID-19 cases, biggest daily jump

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 1,228 new coronavirus cases on Saturday (Oct 24), a record daily jump since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total number of cases to 25,742.

The state of Sabah had the highest number of cases on Saturday - 449 infections. The remaining affected states are: Selangor, Pulau Pinang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak, Kedah, Melaka, Terengganu and Pahang.



The health ministry also said seven new deaths were recorded across the Southeast Asian country. This takes Malaysia's national death toll to 221 cases.

A total of 92 COVID-19 patients are still in hospital, with 31 of them on ventilators.

Saturday's figures came amid speculation of a possible state of emergency in Malaysia - a measure opposition politicians have cried foul over.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim expressed his deep concern on reports that the Malaysian government, led by Mr Muhyiddin Yassin, is seeking to implement emergency measures which he said would curb the parliamentary process.



