Malaysia reports 1,335 new COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 1,335 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Dec 6), taking its total to 72,694.

Three of the new infections were imported, with the remaining 1,332 cases locally transmitted, said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“States and regions in the Klang Valley reported a daily total of 515 cases. Of the total, Selangor reported the highest number with 337 cases, followed by Negeri Sembilan (258 cases) and Sabah (250 cases)," he said during his daily press conference on COVID-19.

Malaysia also reported two more COVID-19 fatalities, taking its death toll to 382 cases.

There are currently 126 COVID-19 cases in the intensive care unit, of whom 57 require respiratory assistance.

Malaysia will allow movement across states and districts nationwide from Monday without the need for a police permit, except in areas under a lockdown known as Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will also end as scheduled on Dec 6 for most states, Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a media conference on Saturday.



However, it will be extended until Dec 20 for Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, most of Selangor, as well as some parts of Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Perak.

Under the CMCO, all schools, institutions of higher learning, skills training institutes, pre-schools and tahfiz centres must be closed. All social and cultural activities including at entertainment centres and nightclubs are also not allowed.

Malaysia has implemented various stages of restrictions since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, beginning with the Movement Control Order in March.

The pandemic appeared to be under control between June and August until cases started to rise again in September. This was partly due to the surge in travel to and from Sabah for the state election.

Selangor and Kuala Lumpur have been under a CMCO since Oct 14 as COVID-19 cases surged there as well, partly due to infections at Top Glove, the world's biggest maker of latex gloves.

On Nov 9, the CMCO was reinstated across all but three states in Peninsular Malaysia for four weeks as the country continued to battle a resurgence of the coronavirus. That period of restrictions was to last until Dec 6.