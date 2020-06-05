Malaysia reports 19 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (Jun 5), taking its tally to 8,266 infections.

The health ministry also reported its first death in two weeks, raising the number of fatalities to 116.

Seven of the new cases are imported. Of the 12 locally transmitted cases, three are non-citizens and nine are Malaysians, said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Meanwhile, 51 more patients were discharged, taking the total number of recovered to 6,610.

Malaysia has been under a Movement Control Order (MCO) since Mar 18.

Earlier on Friday, Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled an additional economic stimulus package worth RM35 billion (US$8.2 billion) in a bid to revitalise industries badly hit by the pandemic.

Mr Muhyiddin said in a televised address that RM10 billion would be direct fiscal injection from the government. The measure comes on top of incentives worth RM260 billion announced earlier.

On Mar 27, Mr Muhyiddin announced an economic stimulus package worth RM250 billion, comprising special allowances for healthcare providers, one-off cash aid and microcredit scheme for small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs), among others.

Subsequently, on Apr 6, he announced an additional stimulus package worth RM10 billion to help struggling SMEs affected by the outbreak.

