Malaysia reports 2 new coronavirus cases, lowest since MCO implemented in mid-March

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Wednesday (Jun 10) reported two new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since curbs on movement were imposed in mid-March.

One of the new cases was imported, while the other is a local transmission involving a non-Malaysian, the country's health ministry said on Twitter.

Malaysia now has a total of 8,338 coronavirus infections.

The health ministry also reported one new death, bringing the number of fatalities from the outbreak to 118.

Malaysia implemented a movement control order (MCO) on Mar 18 to control the spread of COVID-19.

After extending the MCO four times, Malaysia began lifting most coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin saying the country was entering a "recovery phase".

Under the recovery MCO, "almost all" social, educational, religious and business activities, as well as economic sectors will reopen in phases, with standard operating procedures to be adhered to, Mr Muhyiddin said in a televised address on Sunday.

Interstate travel will be allowed, except for areas placed under enhanced MCO, the prime minister said. The country's borders will remain closed.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Mohd Radzi Jidin announced that schools would reopen from Jun 24 in stages, beginning with students facing public examinations and equivalent international school examinations this year.

