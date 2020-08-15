Malaysia reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, including 23 local transmissions

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Saturday (Aug 15) reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, 23 of which were local transmissions.

The latest cases take Malaysia's total number of COVID-19 infections to 9,175, with 219 of them being active cases.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that of the 23 local transmissions, 20 were Malaysians and three were foreigners.

Kedah had three local transmissions involving Malaysians from the new Sala cluster, while 10 were from the Tawar cluster and one from the Muda cluster.

Kuala Lumpur had one local transmission from workplace screening and one who was a close contact of a previous case.

"In Penang, there were two Tawar cluster screening cases of close contacts of a positive case while Johor and Perlis each recorded one case from pre-surgery screenings,” said Dr Noor Hisham in a press release.

The three local transmissions involving non-Malaysians comprised two screening cases of illegal immigrants detained in Negeri Sembilan and one workplace screening in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, the three imported cases who were infected abroad are from Austria, the United States and Vietnam.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that three more patients had recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,831 cases or 96.3 per cent of Malaysia's total number of cases.

Six patients were in the intensive care unit (ICU), with one requiring respiratory assistance.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded, leaving the toll at 125.

