Malaysia reports 31 new COVID-19 cases and one death

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Health Ministry on Tuesday (Apr 28) announced the lowest number of COVID-19 positive cases recorded since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented on Mar 18 with 31 cases reported as of noon.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said so far, the number of daily cases continued to show a falling and sometimes horizontal trend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said the achievement was the result of the proactive and aggressive actions of the government in curbing the spread of COVID-19 before and during the MCO.

“The measures ensure the health ministry was able to accommodate the number of COVID-19 patients including capacity of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the availability of ventilators in hospitals.

“MCO also helps to reduce interaction between members of the community and reduce the infectivity of COVID-19,” he told the daily COVID-19 media conference on Tuesday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

He said with the latest cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia is 5,851, with the total number of infectivity cases at 1,719.

To date, there are 36 positive COVID-19 cases being treated in the ICU. Of these, 17 cases require ventilators with one death recorded.

“According to the national Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre, one death was recorded, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 fatalities to 100 cases or 1.7 per cent of the overall total,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the 100th death case (Case-3628) involved a 67-year-old local man and the victim had underlying health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke.

The patient was admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital, Selangor on Apr 4 and was confirmed dead at 9.40am on Tuesday, he said.



Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham reminded that the MCO cannot fully eradicate COVID-19 and therefore the people should be prepared to face the virus for a long period of time.

He said the battle against COVID-19 should continue and the new normal should be the practice of all members of the community.

“As emphasised by the Health Ministry all this while, our fight against COVID-19, an invisible enemy, is long and our efforts must continue. The new normal of our daily live should be instilled into all levels of the community so that it is practice of all Malaysians.

“As there is still no vaccine for COVID-19, these preventive practice can be our vaccine to help the nation combat the spread of COVID-19 infection,” he said.

As such, he said the involvement of all the people is crucial apart from the efforts of the Health Ministry in carrying out preventive and control activities to flatten the curve and control the spread of COVID-19 to ultimately succeed together.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram