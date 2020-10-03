Malaysia reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise
Malaysia reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus cases for the second day in a row on Saturday, with 317 new infections.
Malaysia has reported a total of 12,088 cases. The health ministry also recorded one new death, raising the total to 137.
