Malaysia reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus cases for the second day in a row on Saturday (Oct 3), with 317 new infections.

Malaysia has reported a total of 12,088 cases. The health ministry also recorded one new death, raising the total to 137.

