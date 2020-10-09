Malaysia reports 354 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 354 new coronavirus cases on Friday (Oct 9), the third consecutive fall in daily infections, as the country expands targeted lockdowns to curb the outbreak.

The new cases raise the cumulative tally to 14,722 cases, according to the health ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the new cases, two of them were imported and rest were local transmissions, the health ministry said.

The majority of the new cases - 274 cases - were linked to Sabah, with the other infections reported in Selangor, Kedah, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Pulau Pinang, Johor, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Putrajaya, Perak and Labuan.

There were also six new deaths reported - all of them Malaysian citizens from Sabah - raising the toll to 152.

"We have now entered the third wave of COVID-19," Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

