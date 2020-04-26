Malaysia reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Apr 26), bringing the country's total to 5780.

No deaths were reported overnight, health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said, adding that the latest number of those discharged was more than double the number of new cases reported.

Another 100 COVID-19 cases have fully recovered and were discharged on Sunday, bringing total number of recovered cases in the country to 3,862.



“As of noon today, 38 new cases were reported. This brings the number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia to 5,780.



“The total number of cases (who still have the COVID-19 infection) stands at 1,820,” Dr Noor Hisham said at the daily COVID-19 media briefing on Sunday.

The death toll remains at 98, he said.



Starting from Monday, Malaysians returning from Singapore will require an entry permit from the Malaysian High Commission, said Malaysian Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference on Sunday.

A maximum of 400 entry permits will be issued each day.



Mr Ismail Sabri added that all Malaysians entering from Singapore will be transferred to quarantine facilities, where they will be quarantined for 14 days.



