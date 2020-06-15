Malaysia reports 41 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 41 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday (Jun 15), raising the cumulative total to 8,494 infections.



There were three imported cases - all of them returning Malaysians.

The health ministry reported no new deaths, keeping total fatalities at 121.



On Monday, Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group also announced that it will restart all domestic routes from July, after the government eased movement curbs for containing the coronavirus.

Malaysia allowed interstate travel to resume on Jun 10 as part of the government's plan to revive an economy hit hard by the pandemic after declaring that the coronavirus was successfully brought under control.

