Malaysia reports 57 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday (Apr 21) reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 5,482 cases as the daily increase in cases remained in double digits for the fifth straight day.

Malaysia's health ministry also reported three more deaths, bringing the total fatalities up to 92.



A total of 54 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

“For the past several days, the number of new daily cases is in a downward trend, which is encouraging,” said director-general for health Noor Hisham Abdullah in a news conference.

To date, the number of recovered and discharged patients stood at 3,349 cases or 61.1 per cent of the total cases in the country, he added.

“The number of active cases is 2,041 and they have been isolated and are under treatment. Of the 57 new cases, 18 are imported cases by Malaysians who returned from abroad and the other 39 are local transmission,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He added that 43 patients are in the intensive care unit, with 27 needing breathing aid.

