Malaysia reports 57 new coronavirus cases with two new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities reported 57 new coronavirus cases on Thursday (Apr 30), raising the cumulative total to 6,002 cases.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the new cases, 25 are imported while the remaining are local transmissions.

He said Thursday also saw 84 more patients discharged, taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,171 or 69.5 per cent of the total cases, while 36 are currently being treated at intensive care units with 14 of them on ventilators.

“The total number of COVID-19 active infectivity cases is 1,729 cases. They have been isolated and given treatment,” he told a daily COVID-19 media briefing.

Dr Noor Hisham also reported two deaths, bringing Malaysia's COVID-19 death toll to 102 or 1.7 per cent of the total positive cases.

He said the 101st death was a 64-year-old Malaysian man with a history of blood cancer.

"He had been admitted to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Pahang on Apr 12 and passed away on Apr 29 at 4.14pm," he said.

The 102nd case was another Malaysian man, aged 72, with hypertension history.

“He began to receive treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital on Apr 16 and died at 12.55pm today. The ministry extends condolences to their family members,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

