Malaysia reports 57 new COVID-19 infections

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 57 new coronavirus infections on Sunday (May 31), taking its tally to 7,819, the health ministry said.

No additional deaths were reported, with the death toll remaining at 115.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 10 of the new cases were individuals who were infected abroad.

“Of the 47 local transmissions, 43 involve foreigners while only four are Malaysians,” he said at the daily COVID-19 media briefing.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 23 patients were discharged on Sunday, while nine were still being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with two of them needing ventilator support.

Meanwhile, he also stressed the dangers of smoking, and warned smokers that they stand a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

“Smoking has been proven to be the cause of many illnesses as well as weaken the immunity system, which makes smokers more susceptible to bacterial and virus infections, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO), in its statement on May 27, which is supported by several research findings, said smokers have a higher risk of suffering from complications if they were to contract COVID-19.

“This is because it is an infectious disease that mainly attacks the lungs and smoking damages the lung’s functions,” he said.

