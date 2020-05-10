Malaysia reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities on Sunday (May 10) reported 67 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total number of infections to 6,656.

The health ministry reported no new deaths, leaving the national death toll at 108.



A total of 96 patients have been discharged after recovering, said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. There are a total of 1,523 active cases in Malaysia.



He added that 18 patients are still being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with six requiring ventilator support.



Malaysia earlier announced that its movement control order (MCO) will be extended for a further month until Jun 9 - the fourth extension since it was enforced on Mar 18.

EXTENDED MCO WILL GIVE GOVERNMENT "SPACE"

Asked on the four-week extension of the MCO, Dr Noor Hisham said the health ministry (MOH) welcomed the move.

“It will continue to give space to the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 to a more controllable level, while balancing the opening of economic sectors cautiously.

“The level of effectiveness of this action will be evaluated from time to time.

MOH will intensify efforts to reduce positive COVID-19 cases in Malaysia through active case detection and a targeted approach - that is detection, screening and testing of high-risk target groups,” he added.

He said this action could be implemented more effectively with the MCO and Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Dr Noor Hisham said the targeted approach of conducting activities had resulted in the detection of more COVID-19 cases, as well as the identification of several target groups.

This included participants of an assembly in Sri Petaling and their close contacts, the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market, nursing homes for the elderly, and Malaysians returning from overseas who have been placed at quarantine centres.

"The public should not be worried about the rise in new cases following the government’s aggressive and proactive targeted approach because it shows the effectiveness of the activities undertaken," said Dr Noor Hisham.

He added that the cases detected were isolated and treated at hospitals to ensure that the virus did not continue to spread in the community.

